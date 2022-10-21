Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity.

According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building.

After spotting Police, Woods ran inside the home.

When officers entered the residence, Woods exited a bathroom, laid on the ground and seemed to comply with their commands.

He then reportedly told police he placed a large amount of money in the sink while in the bathroom, not only that, he also used the toilet to flush several pills containing fentanyl.

Woods is charged with acquiring proceeds from drug activity, destroying evidence and obstructing an officer.

He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.