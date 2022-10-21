Residents push back on transit center location

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center.

Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.

Layton said in recent plans he has seen the transit center would take up a portion of his land, which would negatively impact his business.

“Any part of our property that would be jeopardized or compromised would not allow us to be effective in the work and the services that we need provide the community,” said Layton.

He said he sees the need the for a transit center but hopes the city will reconsider the location because relocating is not an option for him.

“Just compromise the continuity of care that we need to provide to people who have an on going need. so it’s just not an attractive option what so ever,” he said.

Several other residents shared their dissatisfaction with the location being discussed.

David Tyler spent 12 years riding the LATS bus regularly, and said moving the transit center is too far for most people to walk.

“I cannot see a senior, someone with a disability, or a mother with kids that are coming to the library for a reading program, crossing 2nd street, 3rd street is four lane, and then taking them back,” said Tyler.

Tyler said any modifications made to the bus routes will add operational costs, and argues the city should go back to their original proposal.

“The reason it was chosen 4th & A is because its proximity to the businesses in down town Lawton, the Library, the mall, the courthouse,” he said.

He agrees the best place is on the corner of 4th and A which is already owned by the city and has the already-existing bus routes.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, but the common sense thing to do and we don’t have the money to waste looking at another location,” said Tyler.

