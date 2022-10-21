Significant growth in the Comanche County Libertarian Party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Now that voter registration in Comanche County is complete, there has been significant growth in the Libertarian Party.

Comanche County has seen some changes in the last 5 years and the different political parties here have different ideas of why and what elections will look like going forward.

In 2017 Comanche County was at 1.03% libertarian and now they are at 2.35%.

Marianne Smith is the Vice Chairwoman of the Comanche County Democratic Party. She said she’s okay with the new stats and hopes this leads to Ranked Voting.

Ranked voting is when people vote for their candidates in a sequence like first second or third.

“I liked to see it happen, because I honestly believe that we will get better voter turnout,” Smith said.

Smith said she’s a lifelong Democrat but has voted outside her party before because her trust is in the candidate, not the party.

“Don’t necessarily mean that I haven’t voted for a libertarian, or even a republican,” Smith said.

The Comanche county republican party chairman Darmey Gleaves said:

“From what I have gathered talking to independents here in Comanche County, a majority of them have changed from the Democrat party due to the fact that they can now vote in the Democrat primary, but don’t agree with the leftist values of the Democrat Party. We have had some changes from the republican party, but from my conversations, it seems to be primarily Democrat. The Comanche County Republican Party is still seeing significant growth. We have had several of the major campaigns comment about how much involvement our county party has. We are positioning our county to be a major leader in the State. I believe, as we focus on getting back to the fundamental values and principles, people will grow with us. Our principles are just common sense Oklahoma values. As people see and experience that, they tend to gravitate towards the Comanche County Republican Party”

But Smith disagrees.

“Maybe they’re sick of the two-party system. It could be that they don’t want to register as a Republican because it has just been such a devious process within the last two national elections. and you know what I am talking about, their name-calling. And maybe they’re thinking it time for a third party to rise up,” Smith said.

Oklahoma State Election Board said, even if it continues to be a rise in the Libertarian Party.

It will have to go through legislatures for any voting changes.

