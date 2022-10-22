Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing to examine stopping the spread of monkeypox in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(Cliff Owen | AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations.

The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test.

Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden.

She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard.
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LATS Bus
Residents push back on transit center location
Working towards ending the stigma of mental health and substance abuse, that's the mission of a...
Jim Taliaferro launches supported employment program
Cameron University's Dr. John G. Morris was recently honored for his continuing work in the...
CU professor receives SCMLA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car