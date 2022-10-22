Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

College football player killed in school bus crash

The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to "keep fighting and keep going on." (KCAL, KCBS, KPIX)
By KCBS, KCAL, KPIX
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In California, a San Jose State University football player died after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter.

It happened Friday morning not far from the university’s campus.

Investigators said 18-year-old Cadman McWright was riding a rental scooter when he was hit in a crosswalk.

Their preliminary investigation reported that McWright was hit after the bus entered the intersection when the light was green.

The college football game set for Saturday between San Jose State and New Mexico State is now postponed.

School officials said it will be moved to a future date.

The freshman running back had appeared in just one game this season.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drug intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard.
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LATS Bus
Residents push back on transit center location
Working towards ending the stigma of mental health and substance abuse, that's the mission of a...
Jim Taliaferro launches supported employment program
Cameron University's Dr. John G. Morris was recently honored for his continuing work in the...
CU professor receives SCMLA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to...
Family, friends remember college football player killed in school bus crash
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict
Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train...
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson