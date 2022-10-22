First Alert Forecast- It approaches...

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Are you bummed out by all these October 90s? Yeah, me too. But there is hope on the horizon. A cold front moves through Texoma Monday, bringing rain and a drop in temperatures. Until then, we’re warm and windy.

By warm I mean today’s highs in the 90s again, and by windy I mean SW winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It’s that, combined with dry conditions that put us in fire weather danger today and tomorrow, with much of Texoma under red flag warnings today, and elevated risk around the area.

Highs tomorrow drop slightly into the upper 80s, but the real drop in temps comes Monday with the passage of that front. Riding along and behind the boundary comes scattered-to-widespread thunderstorms and showers. Winds continue to be appalling, 15-25 again, this time gusting up to 40 mph.

Well, the wind and fire weather isn’t very fun, but I can’t wait to get back to fall temperatures!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

