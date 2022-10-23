7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive for the Monday morning commute

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The night starts off calm and quiet (well, that is if you ignore the ongoing strong wind gusts that will persist this evening). Cloud coverage will be building overnight, becoming mostly cloudy to overcast by early tomorrow morning. A few hours after midnight, the first showers and storms will be building ahead of an approaching cold front. By sunrise, there will be widespread rain coverage across Texoma. Temperatures by midnight will be the highest we will see all day tomorrow in the low 70s, getting down to the low/mid 60s daybreak. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

A north-south line of heavy showers and storms will build near the I-44 corridor by the morning rush hour. This will move east, increasing in strength as it moves across our eastern counties. By the late morning hours, this line of showers and storms will exit to our east and reach I-35. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the main concern with the showers and storms we see tomorrow, though a couple strong storms that could produce damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Winds will shift out of the north at 10-20 mph once the cold front sweeps through.

By the afternoon hours, there will be a lull in rain coverage behind the front, even bringing with it some clearing skies. By the late afternoon and evening hours, a low pressure system will move in from the Texas panhandle, bringing in a second round of showers to Southwest Oklahoma and portions of North Texas heading into the nighttime hours. Temperatures will only top out in the mid/upper 60s in the afternoon.

Some lingering light showers will be possible Tuesday morning, with sunny skies dominating most of the day. Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday with temperatures staying in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Friday another cold front will move through, bringing with it our next shot at some scattered showers & storms and another cooldown heading into the weekend.

