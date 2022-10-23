Expert Connections
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Halloween is just over a week away, and Saturday night, Comanche County Memorial Hospital started the celebrations early with a trunk-or-treat.

Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team.

The ambulance and Lawton Fire Department set up booths to showcase vehicles and equipment. It’s part of the administrative team’s community engagement plan.

Administrative Director of Safety, Quality and Education Heather Love said it’s all to show appreciation for employees.

“We love our staff,” Love said. “We love our employees. We couldn’t do any of our jobs without each other and without the great teamwork that they have and we appreciate all the hard work we do.”

Families played ring toss, knocked down cans and participated in a cupcake walk. This is the hospital’s first Halloween trunk-or-treat, and they plan to continue the event every year.

