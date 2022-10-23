Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Community Blood and Vaccination Drive

By Pepper Purpura
Oct. 23, 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton organizations partnered for a one stop shop blood drive and vaccination clinic today.

The Third Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic District’s hosted the event for the second year, allowing visitors to help themselves and their community.

People could sign-up ahead of time or walk in to donate blood at the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church.

After they filled a bag, they could head to the vaccination station and get their flu and covid shots to protect their health through the season.

”You know the flu season is upon us, we know there’s another strain of covid coming out, they say this one is more deadly than the other ones so we’re trying to prevent as much illness as we can in the community,” Order of the Eastern Stars 3rd district deputy Janet Dixon.

Free snack and meals were also available to keep donors alert.

After the needle pricks, visitors could register to vote and refresh their wardrobe at the church’s clothing closet.

