First Alert Forecast- Front talkin’

Temperatures for today remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with abysmal 15-25 mph winds and partly cloudy skies.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the talk of Texoma... the big cooldown and rain event riding on the passage of a front tomorrow. But tomorrow isn’t today. Temperatures for today remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with abysmal 15-25 mph winds and partly cloudy skies. The winds, gusting upwards of 40 mph, pose another day of fire weather threat to a dry, drought-ridden southern plains.

Hopefully, some drought relief comes from the widespread rain we’re expecting Monday. The entirety of Texoma sits in the area of coverage, with a 90% chance of moderate-to-heavy rainfall. A clap of thunder or two is likely, though no severe threats are expected with these storms.

Temperatures drop quite a bit after the front’s passage, even falling 20 degrees or more in some areas. Post-front, temps sit in the mid-to-upper 60s. Slight warming period Wednesday and Thursday, as we touch 70s again before another front returns us to 60s land on Friday, bringing along even more rain chances.

Hopefully all this potential rain eases some of the drought on our area!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

