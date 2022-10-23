Group Walks for Lupus Awareness, Cure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A walk to end lupus took place in Elmer Thomas Park on Sunday.

They call it a medical mystery.

“I’s a very unpredictable disease. It can attack anything from the hair on your head all the way down to the tips of your toes and everything in-between,” Lupus patient Alec Orellana said.

The auto immune disease called lupus has challenged doctors for years, but one group in Lawton wants to help find a solution.

“There is no cure for lupus, there is no treatment that treats every lupus patient currently, each lupus patient is different so we want to raise money to find a treatment that works for all of them.”

Because so little is known about the disease, it’s not very well known.

“Sometimes people will go years with being misdiagnosed time after time after time and it turns out that it was lupus.”

That’s why people gathered in Elmer Thomas park to walk for lupus awareness.

“Our goal here today is to bring awareness that way we can fight for a cure so for the future generations of people they don’t have to suffer.”

The event was a show of support for people fighting the disease.

“We just want to rally together, show them there is support and they’re not alone in their fight.”

The walk organizers also host a monthly support group for lupus patients and their caretakers.

