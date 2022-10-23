Expert Connections
High speed chase ends in crash in Jackson County

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed pursuit ended in a crash in Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before 2 p.m. with a wreck on the railroad crossing in front of Quartz Mountain Lodge.

We’re working to get details from authorities, including what led up to the pursuit.

You can count on us to keep you updated.

