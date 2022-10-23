High speed chase ends in crash in Jackson County

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed pursuit ended in a crash in Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before 2 p.m. with a wreck on the railroad crossing in front of Quartz Mountain Lodge.

We’re working to get details from authorities, including what led up to the pursuit.

