Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning.

Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker.

The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and attic area above the garage.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

