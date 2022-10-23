Expert Connections
Mattie Beal Home Porch Party Celebrates Fall

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Heritage Association invited the public to visit the Mattie Beal home for some fall themed fun on Saturday.

The Porch Party kicked off at 3:30 P.M. and charged a $1 entry fee.

Fall photo ops were set up for families to snap a few pictures before going inside the home.

Inside, a balloon artists handed out their creations to kids

Children could also make their own dolls at a table.

The heritage association says inviting people to enjoy the home is right in line with Mattie’s spirit.

”It certainly is a grand home and it was her home. She like to entertain and had her family here,” events and marketing coordinator Mary Jane Jones said.

If you missed the event, the Mattie Beal home offers tours every week.

