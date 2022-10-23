Velma Volunteer Fire Department Breakfast and Team Roping Fundraiser

Velma, Okla. (KSWO) - The Velma Volunteer Fire Department hosted their first ever campfire breakfast and team roping fundraiser on Saturday.

Cowboys could have a cup of joe that was heated on an open flame during the breakfast.

Flapjacks, bacon, breakfast potatoes and more were served in exchange for donations to the fire department.

After competitors ate their fill, they could sign up for team roping.

Entree fees also benefit the station.

“They put this together. We’ll get part of this entry fee in our part of this, go to the fire department and see if we can get some equipment. Take care of what we’ve got to do,” fire chief Duke Darling said.

Cowboys were timed as they chased down calves to see how quickly they could throw a rope over them.

The chief says the event was so successful, the department is planning to make it an annual event.

