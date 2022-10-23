Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Velma Volunteer Fire Department Breakfast and Team Roping Fundraiser

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Velma, Okla. (KSWO) - The Velma Volunteer Fire Department hosted their first ever campfire breakfast and team roping fundraiser on Saturday.

Cowboys could have a cup of joe that was heated on an open flame during the breakfast.

Flapjacks, bacon, breakfast potatoes and more were served in exchange for donations to the fire department.

After competitors ate their fill, they could sign up for team roping.

Entree fees also benefit the station.

“They put this together. We’ll get part of this entry fee in our part of this, go to the fire department and see if we can get some equipment. Take care of what we’ve got to do,” fire chief Duke Darling said.

Cowboys were timed as they chased down calves to see how quickly they could throw a rope over them.

The chief says the event was so successful, the department is planning to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard.
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
A cold front moves through Texoma Monday, bringing rain and a drop in temperatures.
First Alert Forecast- It approaches...
Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area.
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
LATS Bus
Residents push back on transit center location

Latest News

Two Lawton organizations partnered for a one stop shop blood drive and vaccination clinic today.
Community Blood and Vaccination Drive
mattie beal porch party
Mattie Beal Home Porch Party Celebrates Fall
Temperatures for today remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with abysmal 15-25 mph winds and...
First Alert Forecast- Front talkin’
Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area.
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning