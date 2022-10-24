Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Beneficial rain comes to an end before daybreak with more rain to end the workweek

Pleasant fall-like temperatures to remain in place next several days
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, the second wave of showers and storms continue through the early overnight hours bringing an additional 0.50-1.50′' before coming to an end just before daybreak. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out before 9:00 pm with a low tornado threat existing along the leading edge of storms. Anything spin-ups will be brief and short-lived and can almost come without warning. Other threats include: wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail and localized flooding.

On Tuesday, rain is expected to come to an end before daybreak as dry air filters in allowing for a bright and sunny day. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the morning commute for most of Texoma with winds out of the north at 20-30 mph with higher wind gusts. Highs will top out in the upper 60s, which is several degrees below average for this time of year.

Looking ahead, a cutoff low deepens into the Southern Plains late Thursday night and on Friday bringing another front through the area. This will tap into a surge of moisture allowing for scattered showers to end the workweek. A cooler air mass settles in over the weekend with highs only topping out in the low-to-mid 60s.

