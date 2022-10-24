Expert Connections
Cache hosts Cruisin’ Oklahoma, trunk-or-treat

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - With Halloween approaching, the City of Cache hosted two events for residents this weekend on Cache Public Schools grounds.

Cruisin’ Oklahoma arrived Sunday morning with a large display of cars. They had a variety of vendors, a burnout, trunk-or-treat and costume and pumpkin contests.

Code Enforcement Officer Angela Gardner said she hopes this event brings the community together.

“Having support for local businesses with our vendors and just having a great time and bringing the kids out and eating lots of candy,” Gardner said.

This is the second year the community hosted Cruisin’ Oklahoma and a trunk-or-treat at the same time.

The animal shelter also had several pets up for adoption.

