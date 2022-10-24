First Alert Forecast | 10/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning & happy Monday! The rain gear will be needed when walking out the door this Monday morning! We’re looking at two rounds of precipitation today. One is on-going now as a cold front advances south. A few strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible. Hazards include 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. As storms form more of a linear segment, wind damage will be the primary threat. Rain activity will come to an end by 11AM as a short break is expected in between rounds. During this break, skies will remain cloudy with temperatures staying the the 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

Round two will approach western counties after 4PM and linger into the evening. Strong to severe storms are yet again possible early in the evening but instability will be a limiting factor. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat if any stronger storms manage to develop.

Isolated to scattered rainfall will linger past midnight but will finally come to an end shortly after sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the mid 40s.

Breezy and cool conditions are expected tomorrow following todays cold front. Skies will gradually clear resulting in more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Northwest at 10 to 15mph. Mostly sunny skies by midweek with highs in the low 70s. North to south winds at 10 to 15mph.

A cold front will move in Thursday into Friday resulting in widespread showers and storms. As of right now, most of Thursday is looking to be dry with rain starting at 6PM. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on with highs in the low to mid 70s. Southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

Friday won’t be a complete washout but showers/storms will linger earlier in the day. By the afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

A cooler and drier airmass will be overhead for the weekend. As a result, temperatures will be near to below average. Mid to upper 60s respectively for Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see mostly sunny skies and north winds at 10 to 15mph.

Have a great Monday! -LW

