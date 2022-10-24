Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Group holds signs, does Nazi salutes in support of Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know...
Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.(Rep. Karen Bass/@KarenBassLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Demonstrators in Los Angeles are being condemned for publicly supporting antisemitic tweets from Kanye West.

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass Saturday holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.

One of West’s tweets from Oct. 8 said he was “going death con three on Jewish people.”

West, also known as Ye, said he was sorry for the people he hurt but that he did not regret the comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle starting around 1...
High speed chase ends in crash in Kiowa County
Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area.
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast 10/23 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive for the Monday morning commute
Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team.
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat
According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

Latest News

SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
6 taken to hospital after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega