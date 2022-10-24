Interview: City of Lawton officials preview Halloween festivities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Halloween right around the corner, the City of Lawton has several plans to provide a fun Halloween experience for all.

7News spoke with Caitlin Gatlin, the Communications and Marketing Manager for the City of Lawton, and Aaliyah Climes, the Activities Coordinator at the Owens Center, about the upcoming festivities and what the community can expect.

From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at the Owens Center, there will be games, prizes, a raffle, and, most of all, candy!

In addition, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at the Owens Center, the City of Lawton Community Centers are partnering to host a Trunk-or-Treat. There will be candy, prizes, and fun games.

This year, trick-or-treating in residential neighborhoods is being observed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.

For more information, you can visit the City of Lawton’s website here.

