Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a District Judge found there was not enough evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.

The investigation against Cargill began in April, after allegations he used Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct personal business.

In a statement released on Monday, District 3 Judge, David R. Thomas said the following:

Upon request of Oklahoma Attorney General John M. O’Connor I have reviewed the OSBI investigative report pertaining to a complaint against County Commissioner Alvin Cargill alleging possible embezzlement related to improper and unlawful use of county vehicles and other county property. This investigation was thorough and included interview of many county workers as well as private individuals. Due to Mr. Cargill owning a private construction company independent and separate from his work and duties as a commissioner, some of the practices complained of certainly created an appearance of impropriety on Cargill’s part. However, an appearance of impropriety is not support to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a crime or crimes have been committed. Therefore based upon a totality of the report and statements reviewed I do not believe there is sufficient evidence to support the filing of a criminal charge or charges.

Cargill was defeated in early 2022 by Josh Powers who will take over the county commissioner seat at the end of Cargill’s term.

