Pet of The Week

Jackson County District 3 commissioner race

With elections just 2 weeks away we continue to bring you candidate profiles of local races. Today we're highlighting the race for Jackson County Commissioner district 3.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With elections just 2 weeks away we continue to bring you candidate profiles of local races. Today we’re highlighting the race for Jackson County Commissioner district 3 .

Incumbent Johnson is going up against Alex White, who hasn’t responded to 7News for an interview. We still sat down with Johnson to get his plan for if he’s re-elected.

Rhet Johnson has served as Jackson County commissioner for the past 6 years. He hopes to continue to serve his community by being re-elected this November.

“We’ve got a lot of things done here in Jackson County during my tenure and look to continue to do more moving forward,” said Johnson.

He said as a fourth generation farmer and rancher, he is familiar with Jackson County and after being in office he says he knows some of the obstacles the district is facing with inflation like funding.

“It’s going to take a strong conservative to see our way through to be able to navigate these waters in the future, and I have proven myself as a good manager and overseer of the county money,” he said.

Johnson said he has managed to get projects done even through times of budget constraints.

They have rebuilt Carver Road in West Altus, started the 3 year courthouse remodel and addition project, and have worked with the city to remodel the expo center, a 1.75 million dollar project.

If re-elected he plans to continue working on these jobs.

“But also continue to work hard and maintain the county roads and bridges in the manner that we have the past 6 years, we’re very proud of the progress that has been made in the county highway system during my tenure,” said Johnson.

The courthouse has confirmed they have no contact information for Alex White, who is challenging Johnson in the November election.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

