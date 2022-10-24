Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt’s visit to Lawton on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to the press release, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, SW 4th St. from B Ave. to C Ave. will be closed to thru traffic.

The closure is planned to prepare for Governor Stitt’s Ceremonial Signing for HB 3649, which will take place Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 402 SW B Ave.

Lawton City officials encourage residents to avoid this area of 4th St. by using 3rd St. or 5th St., however, B Ave. will remain open.

