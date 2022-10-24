OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning.

The wreck took place just before 10 a.m. Monday, near mile marker 56 in Comanche County.

Officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were forced to close several of the westbound lanes of I-44 in order for emergency crews to clean up the crash.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the car to roll.

