Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO

“I’m fortunate to step into a role at a hospital that is simply the best in this area in terms...
“I’m fortunate to step into a role at a hospital that is simply the best in this area in terms of quality and clinical measures."(Southwestern Medical Center)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Southwestern Medical Center officials in Lawton named their new chief executive officer on Monday.

Healthcare executive Adam Bracks, MBA, will be replacing Elizabeth Jones, who has been CEO since 2019. Bracks’ first day will be Oct. 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to Southwestern and look forward to the contributions he will bring to the hospital and the Lawton/Ft. Sill community,” said Robert Wampler, President of Community Hospitals for ScionHealth, the parent company of Southwestern Medical Center. “Adam brings a strong track record of success as a hospital CEO, improving important metrics like clinical and quality performance, growth, recruitment, and operational success at every hospital he has served. We are confident he can make a similar, positive impact at Southwestern.”

For most of the past four years, Bracks has served as CEO of two hospitals, Siloam Springs (Arkansas) Regional Hospital and Physicians’ Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“Adam is a great fit to lead our hospital,” said LuAnne Gallagher, Chairperson of the Southwestern Medical Center Board of Trustees. “He’s been successful leading other hospitals across the Midwest, including in Oklahoma, and he values so many of the things important to Southwestern and this community. Adam’s results-based, action-oriented, hands-on leadership style, his transparency and open communication, coupled with his willingness to effect change when needed will have a positive impact on our Southwestern family, the patients we serve, and the greater Lawton-Ft Sill community. We are excited to have him on board.”

“I’m fortunate to step into a role at a hospital that is simply the best in this area in terms of quality and clinical measures,” said Bracks. “We obviously have a strong team in place and an equally strong culture, and as a new CEO, you can’t ask for a better starting point. Together, I think we can continue excelling at our mission of serving the health and wellness needs of those in the Lawton-area community.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area.
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast 10/23 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive for the Monday morning commute
According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team.
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat

Latest News

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital...
Medwatch: Families memorialize children with butterflies
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital...
Medwatch: Families memorialize children with butterflies
Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will no be based on an...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
A team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma work...
Medwatch: CCMH’s Fast Track approach for breast cancer treatment