Upcoming Halloween and Fall events

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Halloween is this weekend, and with it comes a long list of fun and exciting Halloween and Fall activities across the area!

So, if you are looking for a great way to celebrate Halloween, or just to enjoy the beautiful Fall weather, check out the local events below!

One Night at Owens

On Friday, October 28 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to ‘One Night at Owens’ for games, prizes, and raffles.

Annual City of Lawton Halloween Bash

The Annual City of Lawton Halloween Bash will take place Friday, October 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Banquet Hall of City Hall at 212 SW 9th Street.

The event, which is hosted by city staffers, will feature tons of fun for the whole family, with treats, games, and more!

Annual Harvest Festival

The Annual Harvest Festival is returning to the Lawton Farmers Market on Saturday, October 29th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring trick-or-treating with vendors, a photo booth, and much more!

Comanche Ag Boosters Fall Fest

The Comanche Ag Boosters Fall Fest kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 29, featuring food and craft vendors, a Cornhole Tournament, an Antique Tractor & Car Show, a costume contest and more!

The event will take place on Main Street in Comanche from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the Costume Contest starting at 4 p.m.

Comanche Fall Fest Car Show

The Comanche Fall Fest Car Show, hosted by the Comanche Police Reserves, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, during the Comanche Ag Boosters Fall Festival.

The show will feature multiple classes including Classic, Chrome & Fins, Muscle, RatRod, Trucks, Motorcycle and Tractor.

Registration is $30 and starts at 8 a.m., with cars in place by 10 a.m. and an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

Let’s Get Batty!

The Lawton Public Library invites residents to “Let’s Get Batty,” a day of family-friendly events on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The day begins at the library at 8 a.m. at the Lawton Farmer’s Market for Bat Craft, which will last until 11 a.m.

Following Bat Craft, there will be bat presentations in the main library meeting rooms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finally, residents will be invited to tour the Alabaster Caverns State Park Echolocation Grotto, a.k.a “The Bat Bus.”

For more information, click here.

Fish or Treat at the Medicine Park Aquarium

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center will host Fish or Treat on Saturday, October 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Inviting residents to bring their little ghosts and goblins to trick or treat through the aquarium and along the garden trail.

3rd Annual Park-O-Treat

The 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. on the west side of Elmer Thomas Park.

Post 6′s Inaugural Veterans Trunk or Treat

Meech Tahsequah American Legion Post 0006 will host its Inaugural Veterans Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is being held at the Kitty and K-9′s Too parking lot with treats and fun for the whole family!

City of Lawton Halloween 2022 Trick or Treating

The City of Lawton will host Trick or Treating 2022 for residents on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The city wants to remind residents to keep a close eye on kiddos and to follow the following safety guidelines.

GENERAL SAFETY TIPS

• Plan routes in advance.

• Practice street safety, such as looking both ways before crossing roads.

• Inspect all candy before it is consumed.

• Carry flashlights or other sources of light.

• Wear reflective and/or brightly colored clothing.

• Never enter a stranger’s home.

Chickasha Haunted House

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma’s Art Wrecker Studio will host a “Haunted Hotel,” located in downtown Chickasha, featuring “bizarre environments, elaborate costumes and lots of scares.”

The haunted house will be open for one night only on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Fall Fling 2022

First Baptist East of Lawton will host its new and improved Fall Fest, now called Fall Fling, on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

They will have tons of fun for the whole family, including trunk or treat, escape rooms, a petting zoo, free food, free games, a hay ride and more!

For more information, click here.

MacArthur Haunted House

The MacArthur High School’s annual Haunted House will still be open on Monday, Oct. 31, giving residents one last chance to enjoy some screams before Halloween passes by.

This year’s theme is asylum and mortuary and was entirely built, pained, costumed and acted by MHS students.

Admission is $6, all students receive a $1 discount with ID, children 5 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. All-access passes are available for $15.

All proceeds will go to help the MHS speech and debate teams travel for competitions.

