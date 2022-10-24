Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS NO SOUND. The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan. (Source: WDIV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan.

At roughly 1,200 feet long, SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain provides more than 1,000 feet of suspended walking surface.

The walkable portion of the pedestrian-only bridge is about 5 feet wide.

The bridge officially opened last Saturday.

For comparison, the famous SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is 700 feet long.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle starting around 1...
High speed chase ends in crash in Kiowa County
Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area.
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast 10/23 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive for the Monday morning commute
Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team.
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat
According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
6 taken to hospital after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say