7News First Alert Weather: Next storm system arrives at end the workweek bringing another round of beneficial rainfall

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the north at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, patchy fog is possible for the morning commute, but will mix out by 9:00 AM leaving behind a bright and sunny afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

A deepening cut-off low at the end of the week will bring the chance for numerous showers and storms. While Thursday will be rain-free through sunset, showers and storms increase in coverage during the evening. An isolated strong-to-severe storm is possible with the main threats including wind gusts up to 60 mph, and hail up to the size of quarters. If the low doesn’t move much from current model projections there will be a low chance for a brief spin-up for the western half of northwest Texas along a developing squall line. Showers are expected to continue through much of Friday bringing more beneficial rainfall to Texoma. Rainfall amounts will also be dependent on the exact location of the low, but as of now could range between 0.25-1.50′'.

In the wake of the storm system and front it will set up for a rain-free and pleasant Halloween weekend.

