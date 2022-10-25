Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s council meeting, a Lawton resident was honored for her hard work in the community.

Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award.

For 20 years, Taylor has given back to Lawton through her organization, the MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center.

The group serves low-income families in the area and Taylor is grateful for the chance to help people.

“I get to see individuals’ lives change. From infants to school age, to middle school, to young adults, and grandmas. I get to see their lives change, and all of that makes Lawton a better place,” said Taylor.

A big congrats and thank you to Bernita from all of us here at 7News!

