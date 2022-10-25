Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s council meeting, a Lawton resident was honored for her hard work in the community.

Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award.

For 20 years, Taylor has given back to Lawton through her organization, the MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center.

The group serves low-income families in the area and Taylor is grateful for the chance to help people.

“I get to see individuals’ lives change. From infants to school age, to middle school, to young adults, and grandmas. I get to see their lives change, and all of that makes Lawton a better place,” said Taylor.

A big congrats and thank you to Bernita from all of us here at 7News!

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt's visit...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning
OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover
police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and...
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a...
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill

Latest News

7News spoke with the president and founder of Ellipsis about their annual Park-O-Treat event.
Interview: Ellipsis founder discusses 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat
Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award during Tuesday’s Lawton City...
Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award
Interview: City of Lawton officials preview Halloween festivities
Interview: City of Lawton officials preview Halloween festivities
Halloween is this weekend, and with it comes a long list of fun and exciting Halloween and Fall...
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events