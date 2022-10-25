Expert Connections
Cameron University to begin enrollment for Spring 2023

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the beginning of open enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester, starting on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to Cameron University officials, all students already admitted to the CU who are currently seeking a degree must meet with an academic advisor to go over their current degree requirements and progress before enrolling.

Current students who may not know their designated advisor can log into the Aggie Access account to identify their advisor and schedule a meeting.

However, if you are a first-time student or a new transfer student, CU officials ask that you contact the Academic Advising Center at (580) 581-6741 to schedule an appointment.

Students attending CU-Duncan can call (580) 581-5950 for assistance with course registration for the Duncan campus.

Classes for the Spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9.

For information on Cameron University admissions, click here.

To see a full searchable course schedule from CU, click here.

