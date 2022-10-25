Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CDC reports declining interest in COVID boosters

The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to the latest CDC estimates. (CNN, ELI LILLY)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s declining interest in COVID vaccine boosters, even among older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported seniors in the U.S. are more likely to be vaccinated than any other age group, but uptake has declined with each additional shot.

About 93% of people ages 65 and older have completed their initial vaccine series, according to the CDC. However, only about 72% of those eligible have kept up to date by getting their first booster and less than half have gotten their second booster shot.

As for the updated bivalent booster shots, which target the original strain and two omicron subvariants, less than 10% of the population ages 5 and up have gotten it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt's visit...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning
OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover
The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a...
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and...
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns

Latest News

Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane,...
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a...
School gunman in Missouri had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo