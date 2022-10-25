City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. starting at 7 a.m., as crews work to make repairs to a water main.

Officials hope the roads will be re-opened by the end of the day Wednesday but warned that crews will continue to work until repairs are completed.

Local access to all properties in the area will be maintained throughout the repairs, however, no thru traffic will be allowed.

Duncan officials urge drivers to use caution and observe all warning signs while in the area.

