First Alert Forecast | 10/25AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Night and day is the difference when talking about the AM versus the PM forecast. An area of low pressure brought us gusty north winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. As this low moves east, clouds will clear from west to east, winds will die down and rain chances will come to an end! It’ll be a quiet afternoon with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts into the low 20s. Mostly sunny skies on tap tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. East to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another cold front will move in Thursday into Friday resulting in widespread showers and storms. As of right now, most of Thursday is looking to be dry with rain starting at 6PM. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on with highs in the mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

As of right now, rain chances look highest overnight Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers and perhaps a few storms will be ongoing for Friday but there are a few uncertainties. The evolution/ track of our next upper-level low will determine who has the better chance for widespread showers. Friday will be mostly cloudy regardless with highs only rising into the upper 50s to low 60s for many locations. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

While I expect that most will be dry Saturday. As the storm system exits, isolated light showers can’t be ruled out for some eastern counties earlier in the day. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Beyond Saturday, dry weather is expected for Sunday and Monday with seasonable to slightly above-average temperatures!

Have a great day! -LW

