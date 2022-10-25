Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which recognized multiple new bills passed in the last legislative session to help support Oklahoma veterans.

The Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted the amazing event, which took place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Veterans Resource Center.

Stitt was joined by Secretary Nash, Mayor Booker, Senator Montgomery, Senator Stanley, Representative Bush, Representative Caldwell, Representative Hasenbeck, Representative Pae, Brett Martin, Senior Vice Commander of the American Legion, Oklahoma Department and local veterans.

The signing focused on the passing of the following bills, SB 401, SB 1670, HB 3649, HB 3709, HB 1067.

