Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which recognized multiple new bills passed in the last legislative session to help support Oklahoma veterans.(Justin Stevens | KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which recognized multiple new bills passed in the last legislative session to help support Oklahoma veterans.

The Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted the amazing event, which took place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Veterans Resource Center.

Stitt was joined by Secretary Nash, Mayor Booker, Senator Montgomery, Senator Stanley, Representative Bush, Representative Caldwell, Representative Hasenbeck, Representative Pae, Brett Martin, Senior Vice Commander of the American Legion, Oklahoma Department and local veterans.

The signing focused on the passing of the following bills, SB 401, SB 1670, HB 3649, HB 3709, HB 1067.

Please check in for more from this amazing event later tonight on 7News.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt's visit...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning
OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover
The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a...
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and...
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns

Latest News

City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane,...
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
Cameron University has announced the beginning of open enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester,...
Cameron University to begin enrollment for Spring 2023
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which...
Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton
Gradual clearing with PM sun
First Alert Forecast | 10/25AM