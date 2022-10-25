Expert Connections
Interview: Ellipsis founder discusses 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ellipsis, a local organization, is hosting their 3rd annual Park-O-Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park this weekend.

7News spoke with Joslyn Wood, president and founder of Ellipsis, about the annual Park-O-Treat, how the organization affects the community, and what drove Wood to create the group.

Wood says she initially created the organization due to the abundance of negativity in the world, hoping to offset that and help put a smile on the faces of the community and the world.

The 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, at Elmer Thomas Park. In addition to plenty of candy, which Wood says will be strategically placed along the west-side sidewalk of the park, there will be snow cones, inflatables, games, and a food truck.

Over the past two years, they’ve seen attendance numbers in the thousands, despite COVID restrictions, and they hope to see the same outcome this year.

The Park-O-Treat is free for the public to attend, but they will also be accepting donations for the organization at the event.

For information about Ellipsis, you can visit their Facebook page here.

