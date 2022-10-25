Expert Connections
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police confirmed Tuesday one person died from injuries sustained during an incident last week.

Police said they were called to a home near 18th and Taylor for a domestic incident on Oct. 18. They confirmed Tuesday one person had died from injuries inflicted by a second person, who is now under investigation.

7News reported the incident as a possible stabbing, but when asked Tuesday to confirm the type of incident and other details, police reiterated they could not give more information to media or the public.

You can count on us to keep you updated as police release more information.

