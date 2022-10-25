Lawton Public Library receives $50,000 from Comanche Co. Commissioners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners are awarding the Lawton Public Library $50,000.

Lawton City Council members voted to allow the city to accept the funds during their meeting Tuesday.

Because anyone who lives in Comanche County can use the Lawton Public Library, the commissioners pitch in each year.

The county usually gives about $25,000 to the library, but this year, they found enough in the budget to give double that.

It benefits the main library on 4th St. and the branch on the west side of Lawton.

Some of the funding pays for databases that allow people to check out e-books on the go.

Director Kristin Herr said the money goes toward books and resources for the community.

She said they’re grateful for the commissioners’ support.

“All of the funds we receive from the county, we use to purchase materials for our community to use,” Herr said. “We’re not using this to pay for lights or electricity. We’re using this to put books in peoples’ hands.”

She said you can even get a library card without leaving your house now.

Speaking of what the library does, they’re hosting a Halloween event called “Let’s Get Batty!” for families, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The “Bat Bus” from Alabaster Caverns State Park will be there for tours.

