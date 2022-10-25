Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OHS accepting applications for water utility assistance program

Oklahoma Human Services started accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Water...
Oklahoma Human Services started accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs (LIHWAP) on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Human Services started accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs (LIHWAP) on Tuesday.

The federally-funded program helps qualified families who may be facing hardship pay for their water utility bill.

LIHWAP covers one water utility payment per year for eligible households who meet income and resource guidelines and have a verifiable water crisis, such as a disconnect of service or a 72-hour disconnect notice.

The resident’s wastewater company must also be a provider who is participating in the program.

The program does give priority to households which have elderly or disabled members or children under 5.

For more information, or to see income eligibility guidelines, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt's visit...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning
OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover
The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a...
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and...
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns

Latest News

You can count on us to keep you updated as police release more information.
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane,...
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
Cameron University has announced the beginning of open enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester,...
Cameron University to begin enrollment for Spring 2023
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which...
Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton