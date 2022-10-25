OHS accepting applications for water utility assistance program

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Human Services started accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs (LIHWAP) on Tuesday.

The federally-funded program helps qualified families who may be facing hardship pay for their water utility bill.

LIHWAP covers one water utility payment per year for eligible households who meet income and resource guidelines and have a verifiable water crisis, such as a disconnect of service or a 72-hour disconnect notice.

The resident’s wastewater company must also be a provider who is participating in the program.

The program does give priority to households which have elderly or disabled members or children under 5.

For more information, or to see income eligibility guidelines, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.