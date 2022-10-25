Park Jones Realty Report 10/25/22

Expert Connections
Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton.

This week, the number of active homes for sale saw a big jump when compared to last week.

There are now 338 homes listed in the Lawton Board of Realtors MLS, up from last week’s 330.

The average asking and sold prices, though, show little change.

Sellers are asking for around $169,000 for their homes on average, while the average sold price is around $168,000.

This means sellers receive just over 99% of their overall asking price.

On average, listed homes stay on the market for about 29 days, however, Parks Jones Realtors said half of the total number of properties sold, are selling in 11 days or less!

There have been 2,065 homes sold and closed in the last 12 months.

According to bankrate.com, the average interest rate is 7.32%, meaning a typical $200,000 home loan costs $540 per month when compared to the same time frame last year.

