Pet of The Week

Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday.

According to our photographer on the scene, the pedestrian was taken away by ambulance with a possible head injury.

The incident is currently under investigation.

