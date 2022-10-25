Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday.

According to our photographer on the scene, the pedestrian was taken away by ambulance with a possible head injury.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.