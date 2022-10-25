Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The issues with iMessage have been resolved, Apple said on its system status page.

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

An issue with FaceTime happened at the same time and has also been resolved, Apple said.

People took to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter for a time.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt's visit...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning
OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover
The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a...
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and...
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns

Latest News

Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane,...
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a...
School gunman in Missouri had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo