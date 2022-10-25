Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet.

That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City.

The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are higher than the average U.S. city. One of the groups that’s had to sacrifice the most are our senior citizens.

Between high prescription drug prices and skyrocketing utility rates, inflation is hurting seniors who live on a fixed income in the Sooner State.

“As we know, inflation has been double digits for a very long time, so the cost of prescription drugs, food, energy, and it’s just rate increase on top of rate increase for utilities is really hitting people in the pocketbook and they’re really needing help,” Voskuhl said.

This summer, OG&E announced a nearly two percent rate increase, resulting in more expensive bills for customers.

PSO also hiked prices this year to recover costs from the 2021 winter storm.

Voskuhl said the best way to fight the increases is to catch lawmakers’ attention.

“What plan does OG&E have to reduce those costs for residential customers who have made them so profitable in the last few years? Are you gonna give money back to them? What kind of payment plans are you going to offer to help people who are struggling in paying their monthly electric bills?” Voskhul said.

Like everyone else, the senior population is facing higher prices at the grocery store, too.

Voskuhl said some relief is coming, though, for seniors soon.

“People that are taking insulin who are on Medicare, there will now be a cap of $35 per month on folks paying for prescription drug costs regarding insulin,” Voskuhl said. “There’ll be free vaccines like shingles also available starting in 2023.”

And beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase to Social Security benefits for a cost of living adjustment. It’s the highest increase in 40 years.

“Depending on what your payment is per month from social security, they’ll be on average of more than $140 per month,” Voskuhl said. “That’s some welcome news to help ease some of the inflationary costs. It’s not enough, but at least it’s some good news.”

Out of 500 Oklahomans surveyed, 60% said they’re cutting back on groceries, travel and entertainment.

Voskuhl encourages people to contact the Senior Health Insurance Counseling Program, or SHIP, for unbiased information on Medicare options and prescription drug plans at 1-800-763-2828.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area.
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast 10/23 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive for the Monday morning commute
The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a...
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

Latest News

Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO
Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO
police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and...
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
With elections just 2 weeks away we continue to bring you candidate profiles of local races....
Jackson County District 3 commissioner race
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/24/22