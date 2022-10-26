7News First Alert Weather: Next storm system arrives tomorrow evening with a steady rain continuing on Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, increasing clouds with highs topping out in the low 70s. As a cutoff low and the accompanying front deepens into the Southern Plains showers and thunderstorms become widespread across Texoma after sunset. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible for the initial cells that develop. The main threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, localized flooding, and a low threat for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-Seymour-Throckmorton line.

The upper-level low remains in proximity to Texoma allowing for a steady rain to continue throughout much of Friday. Rainfall amounts for this particular storm system will range between 1-2′' with higher amounts in isolated locations. A cooler air mass will also settle in with highs only topping out in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead, any lingering rain will come to an end well before daybreak on Saturday. This will set up for a pleasant Halloween weekend with no weather impacts for trick-or-treating festivities. On Halloween, expect bright and sunny skies with highs topping out in the low 70s. However, all of Texoma will be in for a rather spooky evening.

