Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters.

Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the animals, too.

The Lawton Animal Welfare Division has agreements with Apache, Grandfield and Walters to provide services for animals.

A past agreement only allowed the shelter to euthanize animals from Walters that weren’t adoptable.

LAW Superintendent Roy Rodrick said these rural towns don’t typically have the resources to run shelters.

“Unfortunately, smaller towns, country. Your animals aren’t as well trained as the ones here in Lawton, so we have to euthanize some in the end,” Rodrick said.

Those towns still have departments that catch animals and bring them in.

Lawton earns about $52 from those municipalities for each animal they provide services for.

“They hold them there for the adoption process if they can, but just like us, I mean, it’s a smaller shelter, but just like us, they fill up and they have to do something with the animals,” Rodrick said. “They bring them to us, they get a second chance.”

Lawton Animal Welfare’s intake number for September was 430 animals. The shelter euthanized more than 200 animals that month.

Rodrick said he’s not concerned that animals from other municipalities will strain staff or result in overcrowding.

“The animals themselves, if they’re not taken care of and made to mind so to speak, trained, they’re going to be hard to adopt whether they come from Lawton or Grandfield or Walters or wherever,” Rodrick said.

Rodrick said Lawton Animal Welfare only takes in around 10 additional animals per month because of these agreements.

“In the spirit of helping others, the City of Lawton, they’re giving these animals another opportunity to find a forever home,” Rodrick said.

Rodrick said he’ll look at updating the city’s contract with Apache next to add a re-homing agreement.

