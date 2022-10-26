Alternate location proposed for new transit center in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The location of the Lawton Area Transit System’s new transit center location is still up in the air.

LATS General Manager Ryan Landers presented an alternate location to Lawton City Council members at a Transit Trust Meeting Tuesday afternoon.

People who ride the bus are divided over where it should be. At last week’s public meeting, LATS proposed the transit center be located in between A and B Avenues, off Railroad St.

Landers said the second option is at the Gore median between 3rd and 6th St.

“We want something that the public can really enjoy, have some passenger amenities, restrooms, place that they feel safe in, and it’s very important for the citizens to have something like that,” Landers said.

Landers says LATS’ maintenance and administration facility will be at D Ave. and Railroad St.

There will be a public meeting to discuss the proposed route and service changes from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Lawton Public Library.

The public is also invited to chime in at another hearing to discuss the new transit center location at 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Lawton City Hall.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.