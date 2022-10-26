Dr. Cornel Pewewardy receives 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Oct. 7, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy was honored by the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) for his continuing dedication to the education and success of native students and communities.

Pewewardy received the 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards luncheon at the 53rd Annual NIEA Convention and Trade Show in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Cornel Pewewardy is a professor emeritus of Indigenous Nations Studies at Portland State University.

He is now retired from higher education and teaches an online doctoral-level course at the University of Washington Tacoma, Cameron University, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Bacon College.

Officials with the NIEA praised Pewewardy as “a testament to the strength of our leaders,” as he continues to work both humbly and passionately for Native students across Oklahoma.

Congratulations Dr. Pewewardy on this great honor!

