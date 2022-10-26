First Alert Forecast | 10/26AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll likely need the jacket walking out the door this morning thanks to clear skies and light winds. We’re in the 40s now but with sunshine and south winds expected, we’ll warm into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable for late October! Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts in the low 20s.

Waking up Thursday morning, conditions will be very similar to Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the mid 40s with clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow will start with mostly sunny skies but as our next disturbance moves in, cloud cover will gradually increase as the day goes on. Most of the day will stay dry with highs rising into the low to mid 70s. Southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

The next chance for rain arrives late Thursday, after 6PM for many locations. Strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may occur. Hazards include 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. An area of low pressure is projected to move just south of the Caprock. This will result in showers to continue through much of Friday bringing more beneficial rainfall to Texoma. With the center of that low passing to our south, that means highest rainfall totals will be towards the south. On the flip side of that, lowest amounts will be to the north.

With cloudy skies and rainfall, temperatures on Friday will be cool. Many will only see highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

As the low exits and moves east, a few wrap around showers for counties along Highway-81 may linger into early Saturday morning. Saturday won’t be a wash out by any means as I expect that most will stay dry. Cloud cover will stick around so look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs will rise into the mid 60s by the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 15mph. A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Above-average temperatures are in the forecast as we end October and move into November!

Have a great day! -LW

