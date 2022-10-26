Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building.

The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network.

Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin Stitt was in attendance, stating that rural Oklahoma is the backbone of the state.

“Yeah, you know our rural are really the backbone of our state. I mean my granddad, one granddad was a dairy farmer in Skiatook, and my other granddad was the vet at the Oklahoma City stockyards and so were going to protect our way of life; it’s who we are as rural Oklahomans,” said Stitt.

Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister was invited to the forum but chose not to attend.

