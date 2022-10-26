Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story.

Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old.

As the mother of a son with Achrondoplasia, it’s important to Lisa Rosado to spread awareness about dwarfism.

Izaiah Gratts’ condition makes his arms and legs short in comparison to his head and torso, but his mom says he’s just like everyone else.

“He’s just a little boy, a normal little boy, I don’t see him any different, he do anything anybody else can do just cuter,” said Rosado

According to doctors, 1 in every 26-40 thousand people are diagnosed with the condition every year. With Izaiah growing up in a small town, she said it’s especially important to spread awareness of what might be hurtful.

“If it’s not those people saying he’s cute then it’s other children that are calling him a midget,” she said.

Rosado said Izaiah has always had to deal with people staring, but certain words are hurtful.

“Are you mad? are you sad? Sad.”

Rosado describes Izaiah as smart, kind, loving, and caring.

She hopes that through awareness and education we can prevent bullying.

“If you see him, then just say hi! His name is Izaiah, he’s a little person.”

Rosado wants everyone to remember that his name is Izaiah and to not call him by any other names.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.