Local businesses raise prices due to inflation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.

A family-run donut shop in Lawton exemplifies the struggles many small businesses have faced since the pandemic: raise prices or close their doors.

While inflation plays a factor-- the bigger issue comes from issues with the supply chain.

“The supply side is still struggling with logistic difficulties in the supply chain. Sometimes they have to wait months even years to get certain parts”, said Dr. Syed Ahmed.

The shop has been around the Lawton community for over a decade and hasn’t changed their prices.

But with the cost of supplies, flour, chocolate and sugar increasing they have to make a choice.

“Local business can always pass the inflation rate inflation or increase the price to consumer. In that case they will not be affected, they will just passed on the cost. For example if the cost of the raw material rises, they will pass it”, said Dr. Ahmed.

This is exemplified through the donut shop-- which will soon see new prices on their displays...

“We haven’t changed the prices yet. We have been selling a glaze, chocolate donut for $0.55 each for the past 12, 13 years, but we are planning on going up by probably 10 cents $0.05″, said Jeong.

Youngs Donuts says even as they raise prices, they’re trying to think of the community and keep the increase fair...

“It’s not a huge increase but we want to make sure that the cost make sense, but we also want to make sure the community is not overpaying for anything”, said Jeong.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.